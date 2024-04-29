Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance
DOC opened at $18.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02.
Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
DOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.36.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
