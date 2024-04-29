Cwm LLC Has $882,000 Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Align Technology by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Align Technology by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,023,220.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $309.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $313.38 and a 200-day moving average of $270.82. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

