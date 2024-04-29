Cwm LLC Has $910,000 Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 248.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 46.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $406.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.42. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $438.00 target price (down previously from $585.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.52.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

