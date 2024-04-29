Diebold Nixdorf’s (DBD) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE DBD opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.81.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marjorie L. Bowen bought 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,814.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $15,539,424.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,477,361 shares in the company, valued at $219,906,405.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marjorie L. Bowen acquired 2,290 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $77,814.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,014.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 458,315 shares of company stock worth $15,559,766. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,481,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth approximately $771,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth $1,948,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,669,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,318,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

