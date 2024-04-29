Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,999 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBG. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 60.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.54.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of HUBG opened at $39.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

