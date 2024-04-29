Ensign Energy Services (ESI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.14. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of C$430.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$444.50 million.

Shares of ESI stock opened at C$2.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$460.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.33. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.77 and a 1-year high of C$3.78.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.18.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

