Envista (NYSE:NVST) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $33.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Envista from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Envista in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envista from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair downgraded Envista from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Envista Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NVST opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67. Envista has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $38.68.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Envista will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Envista

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Envista by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Envista by 1,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Envista by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

