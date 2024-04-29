EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,651 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $40.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.87. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 173.60%.

EPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.05.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

