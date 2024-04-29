Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,565,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,490,000 after acquiring an additional 402,720 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,484 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Equitable by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,176,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,195,000 after acquiring an additional 45,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,073,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 14.7% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,488,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,261,000 after acquiring an additional 190,501 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable stock opened at $36.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $38.44.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,370.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,063,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,903,370.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 241,907 shares of company stock valued at $8,338,649. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

