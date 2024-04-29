Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,779 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Equitable worth $22,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQH. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Equitable by 128.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Equitable by 23.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,063,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,370.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,063,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,907 shares of company stock worth $8,338,649 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH opened at $36.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $38.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

