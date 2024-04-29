Evercore ISI Lowers Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $89.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP stock opened at $81.68 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.90.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

