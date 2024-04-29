Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Hub Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Hub Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Stock Down 0.6 %

HUBG stock opened at $39.93 on Monday. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.61.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.54.

Hub Group Profile



Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

