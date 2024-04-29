Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 298 ($3.68) and last traded at GBX 296.42 ($3.66), with a volume of 146822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.64).
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,294.12%.
Fidelity Special Values Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a market cap of £960.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,735.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 283.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 275.73.
Insider Buying and Selling
Fidelity Special Values Company Profile
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.
