First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First BanCorp. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.00. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $302.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.57%.

Insider Activity

In other First BanCorp. news, Director Crespo Luz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,405.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Crespo Luz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,055 shares in the company, valued at $824,405.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,784 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First BanCorp.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after purchasing an additional 52,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 32.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after buying an additional 250,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 4.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,408,000 after buying an additional 505,003 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 57.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 100,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 36,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 208,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 26,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

