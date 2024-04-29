First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,470 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.17% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $1,838,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 142.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 364,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 214,209 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 132.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 199,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 113,841 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 273.4% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 93,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 68,708 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $40.35 on Monday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

