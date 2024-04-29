GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $116,000 in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE VNO opened at $26.26 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VNO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

