GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Incyte by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Incyte by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $51.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $75.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

