GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $119,000 Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20,418.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 451,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $135.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $148.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBIX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $205,131.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $205,131.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,994 shares of company stock valued at $25,806,409 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.