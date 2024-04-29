GAMMA Investing LLC Takes Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 242,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 135,775 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,388,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,207,000 after buying an additional 161,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,063,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC opened at $61.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.19. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

