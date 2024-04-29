Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,727 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $37.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens reduced their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

