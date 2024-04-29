Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $656,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 102,992 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $186,315.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $186,315.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,934 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $297,685.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,848.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GSHD opened at $55.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.73. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 202.00%. The business had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

