GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,784 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GrafTech International by 39.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group started coverage on GrafTech International in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

NYSE:EAF opened at $1.58 on Monday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $5.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $406.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 41.14%. The company had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd bought 2,303,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $4,100,406.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,535,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,573,323.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

