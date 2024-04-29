Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Natera alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Natera by 224.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the third quarter valued at $111,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $89,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,293.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $89,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,293.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 22,281 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $1,509,092.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,853.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,943 shares of company stock valued at $35,419,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Natera stock opened at $91.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.81. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $98.82.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. The company had revenue of $311.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTRA

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.