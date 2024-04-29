Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,700 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $44.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $196.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.43%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

