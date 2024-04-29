Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,680 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average is $70.75. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $95.68.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.82 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

