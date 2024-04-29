Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 70,874 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,874 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 76.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,517 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 176.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,311,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,763,000 after acquiring an additional 836,474 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Hasbro by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,801,000 after acquiring an additional 765,898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 39.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,255,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,052,000 after acquiring an additional 356,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 154.0% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 329,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS stock opened at $64.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average of $51.07. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.73.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

