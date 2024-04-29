Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $46,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,989,254,000 after buying an additional 12,176,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $610,138,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $179.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.99 and its 200-day moving average is $158.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $1,847,773.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

