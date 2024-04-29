Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Given Hold Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HP. Barclays downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HP

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,181,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,668,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,929,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,508,000 after purchasing an additional 113,735 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,628,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,211,000 after buying an additional 210,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,214,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,218,000 after buying an additional 34,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.