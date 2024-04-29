Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWK. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,473,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,232,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,408,000 after purchasing an additional 834,176 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,742,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,579,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,540,000 after purchasing an additional 665,070 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 822.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 648,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 578,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 1.6 %

CWK opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cushman & Wakefield

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $75,338,451.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares in the company, valued at $166,534,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $75,338,451.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,534,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,865.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.