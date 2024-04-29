Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 129.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 348.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after buying an additional 173,628 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,013,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ENPH. StockNews.com downgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.41.

Shares of ENPH opened at $111.93 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $192.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average of $111.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,285 shares of company stock worth $6,148,228. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

