Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $904,000 Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 207.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,429,000 after purchasing an additional 508,638 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 696,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,471,000 after acquiring an additional 238,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 445.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 112,954 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 714.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 115,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 101,484 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 39.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 57,712 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 5,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $376,181.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 5,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $376,181.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $194,520.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,867 shares of company stock worth $2,702,766 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $63.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average is $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.50. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $66.21.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.35 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 10.31%. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DFIN

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.