Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Position Decreased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Incyte by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Incyte by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Incyte by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 106,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Incyte by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 873,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 210,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Stock Up 1.0 %
INCY stock opened at $51.68 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $75.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on INCY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.
Read Our Latest Report on Incyte
Incyte Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Incyte
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Companies Buying Back Cheap Stock Lately
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Roku Trims Losses and Raises Guidance, But Market Isn’t Convinced
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Kimberly-Clark Proves the Best Offense is a Good Defensive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.