Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Position Decreased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Incyte by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Incyte by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Incyte by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 106,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Incyte by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 873,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 210,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Up 1.0 %

INCY stock opened at $51.68 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $75.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on INCY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Incyte

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.