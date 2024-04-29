International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (BATS:FCLD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (BATS:FCLD – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.73% of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $23.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.84 million, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50.

About Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF

The Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (FCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Cloud Computing index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that provide products and\u002For services enabling increased usage of cloud computing. FCLD was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

