International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $176,000 in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIE. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth about $17,227,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,021,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 205.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after buying an additional 164,793 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,808,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 53,785 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

KIE stock opened at $48.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $713.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $38.04 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

