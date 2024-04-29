International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $190,000 in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 772,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPFF stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

