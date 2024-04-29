International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFIX opened at $54.43 on Monday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $114.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.58.

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

