International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,455,000 after buying an additional 1,075,145 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,186,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,378,000 after purchasing an additional 223,449 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,107,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,840,000 after purchasing an additional 382,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,642,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,882,000 after purchasing an additional 299,484 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $36.57 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.90.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

