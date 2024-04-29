iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Increased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.17 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.