J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 505.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $162.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.07 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.30%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,283,219 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

