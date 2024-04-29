J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.82.

Alphabet Trading Up 10.2 %

GOOGL opened at $171.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.54 and a 52 week high of $174.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.