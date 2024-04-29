Jennison Associates LLC Invests $355,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LHX opened at $214.54 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.62.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

