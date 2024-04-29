KeyCorp Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $3,400.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $3,250.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,285.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $3,340.00 target price (up previously from $3,300.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $3,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,825.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $3,270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,137.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $3,186.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,822.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,434.49. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,768.64 and a 1-year high of $3,199.99.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,797 shares of company stock worth $13,530,931. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $805,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 220,249.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,903,850,000 after purchasing an additional 301,742 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,570,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $167,256,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $100,535,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.