KLA’s (KLAC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KLAC. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $720.42.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $706.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $685.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $601.50. KLA has a 52-week low of $369.00 and a 52-week high of $729.15. The company has a market cap of $95.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 103.31% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA will post 22.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in KLA by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in KLA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in KLA by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in KLA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,789,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

