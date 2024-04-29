Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ (KTOS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

KTOS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 9.1 %

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.25 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $21.60.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $73,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,743.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,538 shares of company stock valued at $642,099 over the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.