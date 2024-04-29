Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) PT Lowered to $244.00 at Robert W. Baird

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $255.00 to $244.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an in-line rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.14.

LH stock opened at $198.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $107,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,401 shares in the company, valued at $732,881.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $107,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,881.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,305 shares of company stock worth $11,761,059 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

