Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 335,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Landstar System by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,315,000 after acquiring an additional 79,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth $630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.09.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System Trading Down 0.1 %

LSTR stock opened at $177.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 20.31%.

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.