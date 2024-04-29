Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Position Boosted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lear by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lear by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 4,831.6% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA opened at $136.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $117.79 and a 52-week high of $157.90.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

