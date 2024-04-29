Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Position Lifted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lear alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEA. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lear by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,526,000 after purchasing an additional 405,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,896,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,560,000 after purchasing an additional 287,483 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 643.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 210,333 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,057,000 after purchasing an additional 182,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,358,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lear

Lear Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $136.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $117.79 and a 12 month high of $157.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.83.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.