Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $577,908,000 after acquiring an additional 104,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $171.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.54 and a 52-week high of $174.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.