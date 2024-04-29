Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Position Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,042 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Loews worth $24,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the third quarter worth $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the third quarter worth $147,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,087,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $75.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $55.64 and a 1 year high of $78.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.97%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

